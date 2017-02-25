2 The Rescue: Meet Jagger

2 The Rescue Jagger (Photo: SPCA of the Triad)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jagger is a 4-year-old Chihuahua Mix. Jagger and 3 of his friends were taken from a Chihuahua rescue. Although a little timid at first he is starting to relax with our staff. Jagger seems to get along with our other dogs. He would make a great addition to any family that would like an energetic little friend.



If you think Jagger could be your new best friend, then come meet him at one of our fairs this weekend or at the adoption center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd in Greensboro. We are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 - 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 - 4:00.

Interested in adopting Jagger? Give the SPCA a call at (336)375-3222 and ask how to meet this handsome dog or log on to www.triadspca.org and fill out an adoption application.

UPCOMING EVENTS

SPCA Uptown Pawdown Event

@ The Elm Street Center

Enjoy 2 Live Bluegrass Bands & another band to Shag to, Catering by The Painted Plate, Cash Bar, and a Silent Auction that’s not to be missed!

Visit www.UptownPawdown.org for more details and to purchase your tickets today!

Saturday, March 4, 2017

6:30 PM – 11:00 PM

203 S. Elm St.

Greensboro, NC 27401



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Smart

Saturday, February 25

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Supermarket

Saturday, February 25

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410



Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday

@ Petco

Sunday, February 26

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G

Greensboro, NC 27407



Rabies Clinic

@ Pet Supplies and More...

ALL DOGS ON LEASHES AND ALL CATS IN CARRIERS!

Saturday, March 4

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

2215 Fleming Rd.

Greensboro, NC 27410

