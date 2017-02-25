2 The Rescue: Meet Jagger

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jagger is a 4-year-old Chihuahua Mix. Jagger and 3 of his friends were taken from a Chihuahua rescue. Although a little timid at first he is starting to relax with our staff. Jagger seems to get along with our other dogs. He would make a great addition to any family that would like an energetic little friend.
If you think Jagger could be your new best friend, then come meet him at one of our fairs this weekend or at the adoption center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd in Greensboro. We are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 - 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 - 4:00.
Interested in adopting Jagger? Give the SPCA a call at (336)375-3222 and ask how to meet this handsome dog or log on to www.triadspca.org and fill out an adoption application.
UPCOMING EVENTS
SPCA Uptown Pawdown Event
@ The Elm Street Center
Enjoy 2 Live Bluegrass Bands & another band to Shag to, Catering by The Painted Plate, Cash Bar, and a Silent Auction that’s not to be missed!
Visit www.UptownPawdown.org for more details and to purchase your tickets today!
Saturday, March 4, 2017
6:30 PM – 11:00 PM
203 S. Elm St.
Greensboro, NC 27401
Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday
@ Pet Smart
Saturday, February 25
12:30 PM – 4:30 PM
2641 Lawndale Drive
Greensboro, NC 27408
Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday
@ Pet Supermarket
Saturday, February 25
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
3316 Battleground Ave
Greensboro, NC 27410
Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday
@ Petco
Sunday, February 26
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G
Greensboro, NC 27407
Rabies Clinic
@ Pet Supplies and More...
ALL DOGS ON LEASHES AND ALL CATS IN CARRIERS!
Saturday, March 4
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
2215 Fleming Rd.
Greensboro, NC 27410
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs