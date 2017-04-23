2 The Rescue: Meet Jimill

2 The Rescue Jimill (Photo: Guilford County Animal Services)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jimill is a neutered male one year old boxer/retriever mix who was surrendered to Guilford County Animal Services by his previous family because they could no longer afford a pet.

Jimill is a very smart boy who learns quickly, he has already conquered the A-Frame, the teeter totter, the serpentine poles, and the sit table in the shelters therapy park and would make a wonderful dog for agility training.

Jimill is a high energy boy who needs to find a family who can keep his mind and body active. Jimill has been waiting for his happily ever after since November of 2016; he is a great dog and we know he will make the right family very happy.

Jimill is up to date on his vaccinations, neutered, microchipped and ready to go home today! His adoption fee is $95.00.

Find him at Guilford County Animal Services. They are located at 4525 West Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. For more information, call (336) 641-3400.

