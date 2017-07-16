2 The Rescue: Meet Johan

2 The Rescue Johan (Photo: Animal Awareness Society)

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Johan is a sweet loving cat who is one and a half years old. He is what is known as a tuxedo cat with his black and white coloring.

Johan is content to hang out in your lap or close by, and also likes to carry on a conversation with you. Once you meet Johan, you will see that you will want to bring him home, cause he will steal your heart!

Johan has been neutered, current on all vaccines, and just awaits that special person or family to open up their hearts and home to him.

You can meet Johan at The Animal Awareness Society's Sanctuary located at 613 East Brown Street in Randleman by appointment or you can go online to their website and fill out an adoption application.

For more information, call (336) 498-6013.

