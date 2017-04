2 The Rescue Joker (Photo: Guilford Couunty Animal Shelter)

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Joker is a 1-year-old miniature pinscher mix. He's a shy guy but loves to be with other dogs.

He is ready for his new family so he can go home and cuddle on the couch! Meet him at Guilford County Animal Services. They are located at 4525 West Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. For more information, call (336) 641-3400.

