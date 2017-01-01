2 the Rescue: Meet Joy

2 The Rescue Joy (Photo: The Animal Awareness Society)

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Joy is a short haired calico cat, who is on the small size. Her name is Joy, because it was so close to Christmas when she was brought to the animal awareness society.

Joy is a very healthy loving girl. She definitely is a lap kitty, who just purrs when someone is loving on her. Joy is looking for someone that can provide her with a warm home, with lots of loving and snuggles.

If you would like to adopt Joy, she is available at the animal awareness society. They are located at 613 East Brown street in Randleman. Call (336) 498- 6013 for more information.

