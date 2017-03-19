2 The Rescue: Meet Lill

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Lill is a 3-year-old black and white Labrador mix. She is a very sweet, fun loving girl and her whole body wags when she sees people! She will make someone a great family pet!
If you would like to adopt her, she is available at Guilford County Animal Services. They are located at 4525 West Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. For more information, call (336) 641-3400.
