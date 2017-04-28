2 The Rescue: Meet 'Little Girl'

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- 'Little Girl' is a gentle-eyed beauty was dumped along with her two litter mates far out in the country. A very kind citizen noticed them and made sure they had food and water while she contacted rescues.

At just 13 weeks, she is happy and quite receptive of kisses and cuddles. She has had her second round of vaccinations and been started on Heartworm prevention.

She is a gorgeous Shepherd mix and will probably grow to be a medium to large adult.

If you'd like to adopt her, please complete an online application at randolphspca.com

