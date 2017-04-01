2 The Rescue: Meet Lola

2 The Rescue Lola (Photo: Burlington Animal Services)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Lola is an 8-year-old dog and would make a great companion for just about anyone. Lola especially loves being petted and if you stop, she will gently remind you to keep petting.

She is house trained, kept inside, very loving and walks well on a leash. Lola is spayed, current on vaccines and ready to go home today.

Meet her at Burlington Animal Services. They are located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd. in Haw River or call (336) 578-0343 for more information.

