2 The Rescue: Meet Lucy and Desi

2 the Rescue: Lucy & Desi

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 9:07 AM. EDT July 02, 2017

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Lucy and Desi are brother and sister cats, both with white, silky fur and 2 little black spots on their heads. Lucy has medium to long hair and Desi has short hair.

They are fun loving babies and very sweet! They can be adopted together or separately. If you are not sure if you are ready to adopt, try fostering!

If interested in either adopting or fostering, please give The Animal Awareness Society a call at (336) 498-6013, or go online to www.catawareness.org  and fill out an adoption application.

