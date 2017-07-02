2 The Rescue: Meet Lucy and Desi

2 The Rescue: Lucy and Desi (Photo: Animal Awareness Society)

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Lucy and Desi are brother and sister cats, both with white, silky fur and 2 little black spots on their heads. Lucy has medium to long hair and Desi has short hair.

They are fun loving babies and very sweet! They can be adopted together or separately. If you are not sure if you are ready to adopt, try fostering!

If interested in either adopting or fostering, please give The Animal Awareness Society a call at (336) 498-6013, or go online to www.catawareness.org and fill out an adoption application.

Copyright 2017 WFMY