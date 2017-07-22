2 The Rescue: Meet Luke

2 The Rescue Luke (Photo: Burlington Animal Services)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Luke is a very handsome 8-year-old dog looking for his new special person or family.

Don't let his age fool you, this guy has plenty of pep in his step and he is ready be your new sidekick and companion.

He tested positive for heartworm and is receiving treatment. His adoption fee is waived, but his adopter will need to continue treatment.

Meet this sweet boy today at Burlington Animal Services. They are located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd. in Haw River or call (336) 578-0343 for more information.

