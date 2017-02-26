2 The Rescue: Meet Mandy

2 The Rescue Mandy (Photo: Animal Awareness Society)

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Mandy is a 5-year-old domestic grey and black tabby cat. She was found hanging out at a local restaurant, looking for food and someone to take her in.

Mandy likes the wand toys with feathers and other kitty toys. She also enjoys curling up in a lap or beside you. It is past time that Mandy had a home of her own!

Come out and meet Mandy at the Animal Awareness adoption center located at 613 East Brown Street in Randleman on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 12-4pm. We are still under construction and would not want to miss your visit, so give us a call at (336) 641-3400 so we know you are coming!

