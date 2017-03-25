2 The Rescue: Meet Marley

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Marley is a beautiful eight-month-old Husky/Shepherd Mix. Marley was with an owner that could not take care of her. A wonderful neighbor convinced the owner to let her bring Marley to the SPCA of the Triad to find her a new home.
What a fun, energetic puppy. She loves to romp and play and give plenty of puppy kisses! Marley needs a little training but that is to be expected with a puppy. Marley would make a great addition to your home!
If you think Marley could be your new best friend, then come meet her at one of our fairs this weekend or at the adoption center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd in Greensboro. We are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 - 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 - 4:00.
Interested in adopting Marley? Give the SPCA a call at (336)375-3222 and ask how to meet this handsome puppy or log on to www.triadspca.org and fill out an adoption application.
UPCOMING EVENTS
23rd Annual Human Race
@Greensboro Coliseum
Sponsor the SPCA Team or better yet Join the SPCA Team!
Saturday, April 1
Race starts at 10AM
1921 Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC 27403
Each Monday Thru April 17, Shop Altar’d State in Friendly Center and the SPCA will receive 10% of the proceeds.
March Round Up Roundup
@ All Pets Considered
Throughout the month of March, when you round-up your total, APC will round up the donations and pass them along to the SPCA of the Triad.
2614 Battleground Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27408
Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday
@ Pet Smart
Saturday, March 25
12:30 PM – 4:30 PM
2641 Lawndale Drive
Greensboro, NC 27408
Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday
@ Pet Supermarket
Saturday, March 25
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
3316 Battleground Ave
Greensboro, NC 27410
Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday
@ Petco
Sunday, March 26
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G
Greensboro, NC 27407
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs