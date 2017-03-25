2 The Rescue: Meet Marley

2 The Rescue Marley (Photo: SPCA of the Triad)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Marley is a beautiful eight-month-old Husky/Shepherd Mix. Marley was with an owner that could not take care of her. A wonderful neighbor convinced the owner to let her bring Marley to the SPCA of the Triad to find her a new home.

What a fun, energetic puppy. She loves to romp and play and give plenty of puppy kisses! Marley needs a little training but that is to be expected with a puppy. Marley would make a great addition to your home!

If you think Marley could be your new best friend, then come meet her at one of our fairs this weekend or at the adoption center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd in Greensboro. We are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 - 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 - 4:00.

Interested in adopting Marley? Give the SPCA a call at (336)375-3222 and ask how to meet this handsome puppy or log on to www.triadspca.org and fill out an adoption application.

UPCOMING EVENTS

23rd Annual Human Race

@Greensboro Coliseum

Sponsor the SPCA Team or better yet Join the SPCA Team!

Saturday, April 1

Race starts at 10AM

1921 Gate City Blvd

Greensboro, NC 27403



Each Monday Thru April 17, Shop Altar’d State in Friendly Center and the SPCA will receive 10% of the proceeds.



March Round Up Roundup

@ All Pets Considered

Throughout the month of March, when you round-up your total, APC will round up the donations and pass them along to the SPCA of the Triad.

2614 Battleground Ave.

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Smart

Saturday, March 25

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Supermarket

Saturday, March 25

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410



Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday

@ Petco

Sunday, March 26

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G

Greensboro, NC 27407

