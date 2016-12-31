2 The Rescue: Meet Mattie

2 The Rescue Mattie (Photo: SPCA of the Triad)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- This is Mattie! He was originally surrendered to the SPCA of the Triad as a puppy in March, adopted out, and returned. The owners realized that Mattie would prefer to be the King of his castle and not have other dogs around. He much prefers people to other animals.

Mattie still needs some training. He is still pretty much in puppy mode. Mattie loves to play and run around and use up all his energy and then settle down for a little nap. Come out and meet Mattie and see if he could be a great addition to your home.

If you think Mattie could be your new best friend, then come meet him at the adoption center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd in Greensboro. We are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 - 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 - 4:00. We will be closed New Year's Day.

Interested in adopting Mattie? Give the SPCA a call at (336)375-3222 and ask how to meet this handsome dog or log on to www.triadspca.org and fill out an adoption application.

UPCOMING EVENTS

SPCA Paint Your Pet Night @ Wine & Design

Enjoy a fun evening out with other animal lovers while you paint your pet and sip a glass of wine. To reserve your space visit: http://www.wineanddesign.com/calendars/event.php?id=48649

Saturday, January 21

6:00 PM - 9:00PM

1821 Pembroke Rd.

Greensboro, NC 27408

SPCA Uptown Pawdown

@ The Elm Street Center

Saturday, March 4, 2017

6:30 PM – 11:00 PM

www.UptownPawdown.org

Live Bluegrass & Shag Music, Farm to Fork Dining, Local Breweries & Wineries, Silent Auction

203 S. Elm St.

Greensboro, NC 27401

