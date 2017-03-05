2 The Rescue: Meet Miss Lucy

2 The Rescue Miss Lucy (Photo: Guilford County Animal Services)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Miss Lucy is a 6.5-year-old terrier mix who was found as a stray.

Lucy was placed into a foster home during kennel renovations and unfortunately didn’t find her forever home there, so is back at the shelter looking for forever love!

She is good with other dogs, does NOT like cats, and played nicely with her foster mothers grandchildren though was not around children on a constant or consistent basis (just for visits).

In her foster home Lucy was housebroken, and she goes into her crate nicely and settles down when necessary. She also learned how to use a doggie door! When she went outside for bathroom and exercise breaks she was in a fenced in yard and did great. Lucy did not have any bad habits what so ever in her foster home.

Lucy is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to find a forever family.

If you would like to adopt her, she is available at Guilford County Animal Services. They are located at 4525 West Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. For more information, call (336) 641-3400.

