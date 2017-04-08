2 The Rescue: Meet Moose

2 The Rescue Moose (Photo: SPCA of the Triad)

Moose is a 2-year-old Pointer Mix. He was brought him into the SPCA of the Triad from a local shelter. Representatives from the SPCA went to the shelter to get some cats and came back with 6 cats and Moose. He caught their hearts and they could not leave without him.

Moose is a very sweet, playful, and energetic dog. He does well on walks but could use a little training. He is young so that should be easily achieved. Maybe Moose could be a good fit for your family.



GREENSBORO, N.C. -- If you think Moose could be your new playful companion, then come meet him at one of our fairs this weekend or at the adoption center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd in Greensboro. We are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 - 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 - 4:00.

Interested in adopting Moose? Give the SPCA a call at (336)375-3222 and ask how to meet this handsome dog or log on to www.triadspca.org and fill out an adoption application.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Each Monday Thru April 17, Shop Altar’d State in Friendly Center and the SPCA will receive 10% of the proceeds.



Deep Roots Market Adoption Fair

Saturday, April 8

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

600 N. Eugene St

Greensboro, NC 27401



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Supermarket

Saturday, April 8

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410



Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday

@ Petco

Sunday, April 9

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G

Greensboro, NC 27407



Pet Adoption Fair

@ Pet Smart

Friday, April 14

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408

