2 The Rescue: Meet Moose

Moose is a 2-year-old Pointer Mix. He was brought him into the SPCA of the Triad from a local shelter. Representatives from the SPCA went to the shelter to get some cats and came back with 6 cats and Moose. He caught their hearts and they could not leave without him.
Moose is a very sweet, playful, and energetic dog. He does well on walks but could use a little training. He is young so that should be easily achieved. Maybe Moose could be a good fit for your family.
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- If you think Moose could be your new playful companion, then come meet him at one of our fairs this weekend or at the adoption center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd in Greensboro. We are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 - 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 - 4:00.
Interested in adopting Moose? Give the SPCA a call at (336)375-3222 and ask how to meet this handsome dog or log on to www.triadspca.org and fill out an adoption application.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Each Monday Thru April 17, Shop Altar’d State in Friendly Center and the SPCA will receive 10% of the proceeds.
Deep Roots Market Adoption Fair
Saturday, April 8
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
600 N. Eugene St
Greensboro, NC 27401
Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday
@ Pet Supermarket
Saturday, April 8
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
3316 Battleground Ave
Greensboro, NC 27410
Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday
@ Petco
Sunday, April 9
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G
Greensboro, NC 27407
Pet Adoption Fair
@ Pet Smart
Friday, April 14
12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
2641 Lawndale Drive
Greensboro, NC 27408
