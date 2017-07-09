2 The Rescue: Meet Nate

2 The Rescue Nate (Photo: Guilford County Animal Services)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Nate is a hound/collie mix who is around 3-years-old. Nate was found as a stray.

He is a very easy going fellow who walks great on a leash. He also loves affection and attention from people.

He is great around other dogs and very well mannered around children. Nate would do well in a family setting with children and another dog companion or in a home by himself.

If you would like to adopt Nate, he is available at Guilford County Animal Service. They are located at 4525 West Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. For more information, call (336) 641-3400.

