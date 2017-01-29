2 The Rescue: Meet Oval

2 The Rescue Oval (Photo: Guilford County Animal Services)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Oval is a 6-year-old black and brown terrier.

Oval would need a home that is quiet and maybe not small children. She is a little shy at first but then warms up to you nicely. Oval likes to go outside and seems to get very happy for treats.

Right now Ovals adoption fee is sponsored. She is available at the Guilford County Animal Services. They are located at 4525 West Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. For more information, call (336) 641-3400.

Copyright 2016 WFMY