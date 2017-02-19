2 The Rescue: Meet Percy

2 The Rescue Percy (Photo: Animal Awareness Society)

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Percy is a 1-year-old domestic short haired cat. Percy sometimes like to play with kitty toys and kitty friends. He likes to keep a watchful eye on what is going on! Percy also enjoys a lap and belly rubs.

Percy has lots of love to offer to the right person or family that is willing to open up their heart and home to him.

You can meet Percy at the Animal Awareness Society Adoption Center on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturday. They are located at 613 East Brown St. in Randleman. For more information, call (336) 498-6013.

