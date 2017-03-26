2 The Rescue: Meet Queen

2 The Rescue Queen (Photo: Guilford County Animal Services)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Queen is a 1-year-old hound mix. She is up to date on her vaccines.

Queen is a gentle love bug and will be the light in your everyday if you adopt her! She is just wonderful and is patiently awaiting her new home.

If you would like to adopt her, she is available at Guilford County Animal Services. They are located at 4525 West Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. For more information, call (336) 641-3400.

