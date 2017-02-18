2 The Rescue: Meet Roosevelt

2 The Rescue Roosevelt (Photo: Burlington Animal Services)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Roosevelt is a sweet 11-month-old Lab mix pup. He was found as a stray and is waiting for his new forever home and family to come fall in love with him!

Roosevelt is a great size and won’t get much larger. He would probably love some kids and a fenced yard or nice, long daily walks.

Roosevelt is neutered, current on vaccinations and ready to go home today! Meet him at Burlington Animal Services. They are located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd. in Haw River or call 336-578-0343 for more information.

