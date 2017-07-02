2 The Rescue: Meet Roxy

2 The Rescue Roxy (Photo: The Animal Awareness Society)

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Roxy is a sweet 6-year-old Rottweiler mix and weighs about 55 pounds. She is black with tan markings. She knows her basic commands, like sit and will work for treats!

Roxy does great with other dogs and has a very calm temperament. Roxy would do great in a family setting, as an only dog, or even in a home with other dogs.

She is currently up for adoption at Guilford County Animal Services. They are located at 4525 West Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. For more information, call (336) 641-3400.

