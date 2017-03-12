2 The Rescue: Meet Ruth

2 The Rescue Ruth (Photo: Guilford County Animal Service)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Ruth is a beautiful 4-year-old hound mix. Ruth was surrendered by her previous family because she was prone to escaping, you can’t blame her she is just following her hound nose!

Ruth is a wonderful, mild mannered girl who enjoys spending quiet time with volunteers under shade trees, gently resting her head in your lap. Ruth has had interactions with other dogs while at the shelter, and some she likes, and some not so much so if you’re interested in her and have a pet in your home currently we highly recommend bringing the current animal out for a Meet and Greet first.

Ruth is not yet spayed but will be as a part of her adoption fee of $95.00, is current on all vaccinations, heartworm negative and microchipped.

If you would like to adopt her, she is available at Guilford County Animal Services. They are located at 4525 West Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. For more information, call (336) 641-3400.

