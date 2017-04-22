2 The Rescue: Meet Sailor

2 The Rescue Sailor (Photo: Lois Dixon)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Sailor is one super cute 2-year-old boy who is ready to sail into your life! This fine young man was found stray and unfortunately, no one came to look for him.

He is a friendly little guy who would likely make a good companion for just about any family. Sailor is neutered, current on shots and ready for his next big adventure with you.

Meet him at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Haw River or call 336-578-0343 for more information.

