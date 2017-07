Rockingham County Animal Shelter

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Sam is a 1-year-old miniature Australian Shepherd-Terrier mix.

He came to the Rockingham County Animal Shelter earlier this month as a stray.

He loves belly rubs and needs a forever home!

You can meet Sam at the shelter located on 250 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville. Call (336) 394-0075 for more information.

Copyright 2017 WFMY