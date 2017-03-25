2 The Rescue: Meet Sandy

2 The Rescue Sandy (Photo: Burlington Animal Services)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Sandy is a very sweet 10-year-old dog looking for a new loving home. This older girl is house trained, well-mannered and ready to be your new best friend.

Please don’t let her age stop you! Sandy likely has several good years and LOTS of love left to give a lucky person.

She is spayed, current on shots and ready to meet you at Burlington Animal Services. They are located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd. in Haw River or call (336) 578-0343 for more information.

