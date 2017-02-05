2 The Rescue: Meet Sarge

2 The Rescue Sarge

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Sarge is a black and grey tabby that is around 2-years-old. He is already neutered and ready to go home.

Sarge was very afraid when he came in, but now is very loving. He gets along with other cats and would be a great fit in any home.

Right now Guilford County Animal Services have an adoption special going on for all animals and so if you are interested in Sarge come to the shelter and spin the wheel that we have in the lobby.

If you would like to adopt Sarge, he is available at Guilford County Animal Service. They are located at 4525 West Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. For more information, call (336) 641-3400

