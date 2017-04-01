WFMY
2 The Rescue: Meet Sassy

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 10:05 AM. EDT April 01, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Sassy is a beautiful 9-month-old domestic long hair.

Sassy is petite in size and has  luxurious long fur that is like petting velvet.  She has a very  calm demeanor and gets along with the other cats here as long as they like her. 

If you want a cat that is as sweet as can be as your next pet, Sassy could be the one!

If you think Sassy  could be your new cuddle friend,  then come meet her at one of our fairs this weekend or at the adoption center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd in Greensboro.  We are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 - 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 - 4:00. 

Interested in adopting Sassy? Give the SPCA a call at (336)375-3222 and ask how to meet this handsome puppy or log on to www.triadspca.org and fill out an adoption application.

UPCOMING EVENTS

23rd Annual Human Race
@Greensboro Coliseum
Sponsor the SPCA Team or better yet Join the SPCA Team!
Saturday, April 1
Race starts at 10AM
1921 Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC 27403

Each Monday Thru April 17, Shop Altar’d State in Friendly Center and the SPCA will receive 10% of the proceeds.

Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday
@ Pet Smart
Saturday, April 1
12:30 PM – 4:30 PM
2641 Lawndale Drive
Greensboro, NC 27408

Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday
@ Pet Supermarket
Saturday, April 1
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
3316 Battleground Ave
Greensboro, NC 27410

Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday
@ Petco
Sunday, April 2
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G
Greensboro, NC 27407

