2 The Rescue: Meet Sassy

2 The Rescue Sassy (Photo: SPCA of the Triad)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Sassy is a beautiful 9-month-old domestic long hair.

Sassy is petite in size and has luxurious long fur that is like petting velvet. She has a very calm demeanor and gets along with the other cats here as long as they like her.

If you want a cat that is as sweet as can be as your next pet, Sassy could be the one!

If you think Sassy could be your new cuddle friend, then come meet her at one of our fairs this weekend or at the adoption center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd in Greensboro. We are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 - 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 - 4:00.

Interested in adopting Sassy? Give the SPCA a call at (336)375-3222 and ask how to meet this handsome puppy or log on to www.triadspca.org and fill out an adoption application.

UPCOMING EVENTS

23rd Annual Human Race

@Greensboro Coliseum

Sponsor the SPCA Team or better yet Join the SPCA Team!

Saturday, April 1

Race starts at 10AM

1921 Gate City Blvd

Greensboro, NC 27403



Each Monday Thru April 17, Shop Altar’d State in Friendly Center and the SPCA will receive 10% of the proceeds.



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Smart

Saturday, April 1

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Supermarket

Saturday, April 1

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410



Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday

@ Petco

Sunday, April 2

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G

Greensboro, NC 27407

