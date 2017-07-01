2 The Rescue: Meet Sergeant

2 The Rescue Sergeant (Photo: SPCA of the Triad)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- This is Sergeant! He is a 5-month-old Boxer/Hound Mix.

Sergeant came in to the SPCA of the Triad with his brother Major and they are slowly starting to acclimate to their new surroundings. Sergeant is starting to be very out going and loves to play and run around the cat room.

He is very curious about the kitties too! Sergeant would make a great new companion for any family!

If you think Sergeant could be the new friend you are looking for then come meet him at one of the SPCA of the Triad's pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro. They are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 to 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 to 4:00.

Interested in adopting Sergeant? Give the SPCA a call at (336) 375-3222 or go on their website and fill out an adoption application.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Rabies Clinic

@ All Pets Considered

ALL DOGS ON LEASHES AND ALL CATS IN CARRIERS!

Saturday, July 1

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

2614 Battleground Ave.

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Smart

Saturday, July 1

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Supermarket

Saturday, July 1

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410



National Adoption Event

@ Petco

Sunday, July 2

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G

Greensboro, NC 27407



23rd Annual SPCA Raffle For Rescues

Adoption Fair 12-4pm, Artsy T-shirts, Live Music 7pm, Raffle with (5)Cash Prizes including $1000 1st Prize, & Silent Auction

@ Mac’s Speed Shop

Thursday, July 27

12:00 Noon – 10:00 PM

1218 Battleground Ave.

Greensboro, NC 27408



