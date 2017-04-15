2 The Rescue: Meet Shatu

2 The Rescue Shatu (Photo: Burlington Animal Services)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Shatu is a very sweet and gentle 5-year-old Husky/Chow mix. This happy, fluffy, and silky soft girl is well-mannered, sits for treats and walks very well on a leash.

She is heartworm positive, so her adopter will need to continue her treatment with a veterinarian. Please consider giving this beautiful girl a loving forever home!

Meet her today at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Haw River or call (336) 578-0343 for more information.

Copyright 2017 WFMY