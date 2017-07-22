2 The Rescue: Meet Silver

2 The Rescue Silver (Photo: SPCA of the Triad)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Meet Silver! He is a 12 week old male domestic short haired kitten.

Silver is a sweet little baby who likes to play until he tires himself out. Then it is nap time and Silver will cuddle up to take one.

Maybe Silver is the kitten you have been looking for. He also has quite a few kittens friends that are available too.

If you think Silver could be the new friend you are looking for then come meet him at one of the SPCA of the Triad's pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro. They are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 to 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 to 4:00.

Interested in adopting Silver? Give the SPCA of the Triad a call at (336) 375-3222 or go their website and fill out an adoption application.

UPCOMING EVENTS

23rd Annual SPCA Raffle For Rescues

Adoption Fair 12-4pm, Artsy T-shirts, Live Music by Stephen Legree 7pm, Raffle with Cash Prizes including $1000 1st Prize, & Silent Auction

@ Mac’s Speed Shop

Thursday, July 27

12:00 Noon – 10:00 PM

1218 Battleground Ave.

Greensboro, NC 27408



Yappy Hour Happy Hour

SPCA Adoption Fair plus a FUN day of great beers and cocktails, games, raffles and prizes, music and entertainment, beer swag, community and PUPPIES!

@ World of Beer

Sunday, July 23

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

1310 Westover Terrace

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Smart

Saturday, July 22

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Supermarket

Saturday, July 22

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410

