2 The Rescue: Meet Sofia

2 The Rescue Sofia (Photo: Burlington Animal Services)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Sofia is a very pretty 5-year-old calico cat. She is a very sweet and loving girl who really enjoys being petted.

Sofia is litter-trained, spayed, current on her vaccinations. All she needs is a loving forever home to call her own!

If you would like to adopt her, she is available at Burlington Animal Services. They are located at 221 Stone Quarry Road in Haw River. For more information call (336) 578-0343.

