2 The Rescue: Meet Toby

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Toby is a 13-year-old Chow Retriever Mix that was surrendered by his owners because they were moving. He has been with this family since he was a puppy and is not happy living in a shelter situation.
Toby is nervous around new people but will warm up to you quickly. He doesn't seem to really care about cats or other dogs and just ignores them.
Toby may be an older dog but he still has a lot of love and kisses to give. He is a sweet dog that just needs a second chance at a new home.
If you think Toby could be your new best friend, then come meet him at one of our fairs this weekend or at the adoption center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. in Greensboro. We are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 - 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 - 4:00.
Interested in adopting Toby? Give the SPCA a call at (336) 375-3222 and ask how to meet this handsome dog or log on to www.triadspca.org and fill out an adoption application.
UPCOMING EVENTS
SPCA Uptown Pawdown Event
@ The Elm Street Center
Enjoy 2 Live Bluegrass Bands & another band to Shag to, Catering by The Painted Plate, Cash Bar, and a Silent Auction that’s not to be missed!
Visit www.UptownPawdown.org for more details and to purchase your tickets today!
Saturday, March 4, 2017
6:30 PM – 11:00 PM
203 S. Elm St.
Greensboro, NC 27401
National Adoption Fair
@ Pet Supermarket
Friday, February 10 through Sunday, February 12
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
3316 Battleground Ave
Greensboro, NC 27410
Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday
@ Petco
Sunday, February 12
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G
Greensboro, NC 27407
National Adoption Fair
@ Pet Smart
Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19
11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
2641 Lawndale Drive
Greensboro, NC 27408
