2 The Rescue: Meet Toby

2 The Rescue Toby (Photo: SPCA of the Triad)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Toby is a 13-year-old Chow Retriever Mix that was surrendered by his owners because they were moving. He has been with this family since he was a puppy and is not happy living in a shelter situation.

Toby is nervous around new people but will warm up to you quickly. He doesn't seem to really care about cats or other dogs and just ignores them.

Toby may be an older dog but he still has a lot of love and kisses to give. He is a sweet dog that just needs a second chance at a new home.

If you think Toby could be your new best friend, then come meet him at one of our fairs this weekend or at the adoption center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. in Greensboro. We are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 - 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 - 4:00.

Interested in adopting Toby? Give the SPCA a call at (336) 375-3222 and ask how to meet this handsome dog or log on to www.triadspca.org and fill out an adoption application.

UPCOMING EVENTS

SPCA Uptown Pawdown Event

@ The Elm Street Center

Enjoy 2 Live Bluegrass Bands & another band to Shag to, Catering by The Painted Plate, Cash Bar, and a Silent Auction that’s not to be missed!

Visit www.UptownPawdown.org for more details and to purchase your tickets today!

Saturday, March 4, 2017

6:30 PM – 11:00 PM

203 S. Elm St.

Greensboro, NC 27401



National Adoption Fair

@ Pet Supermarket

Friday, February 10 through Sunday, February 12

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410



Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday

@ Petco

Sunday, February 12

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G

Greensboro, NC 27407



National Adoption Fair

@ Pet Smart

Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408

