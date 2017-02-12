2 The Rescue: Meet Willow

2 The Rescue Willow (Photo: Animal Awareness Society)

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Willow is a sweet little stripped domestic 1-year-old short-haired kitty. She has beautiful markings that match her personality.

She likes her toys and also loves to be offered a lap to lay on or belly rubs. Willow has been spayed and is current on all of her vaccinations.

Willow is just waiting on that special someone or that special family that she can share some loving fun times with for a lifetime.

If you would like to adopt Willow, she is available at The Animal Awareness Society. They are located at 613 East Brown St. in Randleman. For more information call (336) 498-6013.

