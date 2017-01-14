2 The Rescue: Meet Z-La

2 The Rescue Z-La (Photo: Burlington Animal Services)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Z-La is a pretty 11-month-old Vizsla mix. She is a very friendly dog who needs an active family that will give her plenty of playtime and a daily walk.

Z-La likes all people and is a favorite among staff and volunteers. She is spayed, current on vaccinations and ready for her new forever family to adopt her.

Meet this sweet girl at Burlington Animal Services. They are located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd. in Haw River. Call (336) 578-0343 for more information. You can also view all of their animals at www.burlingtonNC.gov/pets.

