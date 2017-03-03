2 The Rescue Pet: Molly!

Friday's Pet of the Day is Molly!
Molly is a three-year-old beagle who weighs 19 pounds. That makes her the perfect lap companion for any family!
She would do best at a home with a fenced in yard and some children to play with.
The sweet pet is spayed, up to date on vaccines and microchipped.
Her adoption fee is $75.
If you're interested in adopting Molly, head over to the Davidson County Animal Shelter at 490 Glendale Road, Lexington, NC 27292.
You can also call (336) 357-0805.
