2 The Rescue: Rain

It's time to introduce you to our 2 the rescue pet up for adoption!

Rain is a playful kitten who needs someone to love her.

This adorable 9-month-old is playful and sweet. She is a beautiful dilute calico and her adoption fee is only $15!

You can adopt her at the Rockingham County Animal Shelter.

It's located at:

250 Cherokee Camp Road

Reidsville, NC 27320

You can also call the shelter at (336) 394-0075.



