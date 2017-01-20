2 The Rescue: Rain

It's time to introduce you to our 2 the rescue pet up for adoption!
Rain is a playful kitten who needs someone to love her.
This adorable 9-month-old is playful and sweet. She is a beautiful dilute calico and her adoption fee is only $15!
You can adopt her at the Rockingham County Animal Shelter.
It's located at:
250 Cherokee Camp Road
Reidsville, NC 27320
You can also call the shelter at (336) 394-0075.
