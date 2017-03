RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. - Six Terrier mixes are up for adoption at the Randolph County SPCA. They were rescued by hikers along a trail. The puppies were found wandering around their mother who had died from unknown causes.

Now just 8 weeks old, these male puppies are looking for a new home. You can apply to adopt them on the Randolph County SPCA website.

© 2017 WFMY-TV