Raven is Friday's pet of the day!

She is six-weeks-old. Her mom is an eight pound Chinese Crested dog, and her dad is unknown.

If you're interested in adopting Raven, you can call the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at (336) 574-9600.

The shelter is located at 711 Miler Drive in Greensboro.

