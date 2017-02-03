2 The Rescue: Teko

Meet Friday's pet of the day! Teko is a three-year-old jack russell. He ended up at the Davidson County Animal Shelter when his owner could no longer care for him.

Teko is spunky and energetic! He definitely gets along with everyone he meets.

Teko would do best in a home with a fenced yard and would love a family of his own to play with.

He's up to date on vaccines, microchipped and already neutered.

If you're interested in adopting Teko, contact the Davidson County Animal Shelter at (336) 357-0805.

They're located at 490 Glendale Rd, Lexington, NC 27292.

