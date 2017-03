Tonka Toy is Friday's pet of the day!

He's a six-year-old beagle mix looking for a forever home!

Tonka Toy's adoption fee is $95.

If you're interested in adopting him, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-3400.

The shelter is located at 4525 West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro.

