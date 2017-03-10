2 The Rescue: Vixen

Friday's pet of the day is Vixen! She's 12-weeks-old and was abandoned in Burlington and later found by an animal lover.

The Animal Rescue and Foster Program says they see lab and maybe some beagle in her.

Vixen is full of fun and eager to find a home with a yard to play in!

Right now, she's beginning crate training and sleeping through the night.

Vixen loves other dogs and is also very good with cats.

If you want to adopt this hearty girl who's looking for love, contact the Animal Rescue and Foster Program at (336)574-9600.

The shelter is located at 711 Milner Drive in Greensboro.

