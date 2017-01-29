2 The Rescue Zerra (Photo: Animal Awareness Society)

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Zerra is a 2-year-old domestic short haired tabby with beautiful green eyes.

She is in charge of the office at the Animal Awareness Society. She keeps a check on the other kitties and mans the phone and desk when needed!

Zerra has a super personality. She also will talk to you.

If you would like to adopt Zerra, she is available at the Animal Awareness Society. They are located at 613 East Brown St. in Randleman. For more information, call (336) 498-6013.

