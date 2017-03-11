2 The Rescue:Meet Rex

BURLINGTON, N.C -- Rex is a very handsome 2-year-old Hound mix. This sweet boy is housebroken, well-mannered, gets along with other dogs and would make a great companion for just about anyone.

Rex likes children, but does better with older ones. Please come visit this happy, loving boy at Burlington Animal Services. They are located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd. in Haw River. Call (336) 578-0343 for more information.

Copyright 2017 WFMY