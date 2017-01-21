Jack is Looking for a Forever Home

2 The Rescue Jack (Photo: SPCA of the Triad)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jack is a handsome guy is in need of a second chance at a forever home.

Jack's owners brought him into a local vet to be euthanized because they thought he was old and was becoming a problem to them. The veterinarian could see no medical reason for this and contacted the SPCA of the Triad to bring Jack into their rescue and find him a new home.

Jack does not really act like an 11-year-old dog. He loves to go on walks but would prefer supervised outside play just in case he may find a place to escape from your fenced in yard. Do you think Jack may find his second chance with your family?

If you think Jack could be your new best friend, then come meet him at one of our fairs this weekend or at the adoption center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd in Greensboro. We are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 - 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 - 4:00.

Interested in adopting Jack? Give the SPCA a call at (336)375-3222 and ask how to meet this handsome dog or log on to www.triadspca.org and fill out an adoption application.

UPCOMING EVENTS

SPCA Uptown Pawdown Event

@ The Elm Street Center

Enjoy 2 Live Bluegrass Bands & another band to Shag to, Catering by The Painted Plate, Local Breweries & Wineries, and a Silent Auction that’s not to be missed!

Visit www.UptownPawdown.org for more details and to purchase your tickets today!

Saturday, March 4, 2017

6:30 PM – 11:00 PM

203 S. Elm St.

Greensboro, NC 27401







“Caturday “ All Cat Adoption Fair

@ All Pets Considered

Saturday, January 21

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

2614 Battleground Avenue

Greensboro, NC 27408









Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Smart

Saturday, January 21

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408







Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Supermarket

Saturday, January 21

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410







Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday

@ Petco

Sunday, January 22

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G

Greensboro, NC 27407





