Mocha is Looking for a Forever Home

2 The Rescue Mocha (Photo: Burlington Animal Services)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Mocha is a pretty 8-year-old Chocolate Lab mix.

She was surrendered due to unfortunate family circumstances, but this sweet girl is house trained, good with children, is used to being indoors and used a wireless fence collar outdoors. Mocha is very sweet and loving, and has many years of love to share with a lucky person or family.

She is spayed, current on shots and ready to go home today.

Meet her at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd. in Haw River or call (336) 578-0343 for more information.

