Penny is Looking for a Forever Home

Penny

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Penny is a 1-year-old sweet female cat. She is black and loves to get attention.

Penny is already spayed and is up to date on all of her shots and is negative for FELV and FIV. Penny is ready to go to her new home and would go well with anyone.

Come to the Guilford County Animal Shelter and spin the wheel of deals to find out how much Penny's adoption fee is. On the wheel of deals your adoption price could be from FREE to $30.00.

They are located at 4525 West Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. For more information, call (336) 641-3400.

