Willow is Looking for a Forever Home

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Willow is a extra sweet little stripped domestic 1-year-old short-haired kitty. She has beautiful markings that match her personality.

She likes her toys and also loves her human friends that want to offer her a lap or belly rubs. Willow has been spayed and is current on all of her vaccinations. Willow is just waiting on that special someone or that special family that she can share some loving fun times with for a lifetime.

She is available at The Animal Awareness Society. They are located at 613 Easy Brown St. in Randleman. For more information, call (336)

