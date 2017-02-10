Read 2 Succeed: Haw River Elementary

HAW RIVER, NC -- Whether you're reading road signs, reading a menu at a restaurant, or reading a good book, reading is important!

The students at Haw River Elementary showed Tracey McCain, Lauren Melvin, and Maddie Gardner how fired up they were about reading! The group was smart, excited, and featured some news anchors in the making!

Watch the video to see The Read 2 Succeed team's visit with the Haw River Elementary Lions in this week's Read 2 Succeed!

Get ready Hampton Elementary School. The Read 2 Succeed team is coming your way next week!

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

The Good Morning Show

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

(© 2017 WFMY)