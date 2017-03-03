Read 2 Succeed: Trinity Elementary

GREENSBORO, NC -- Every week, we talk about 'Reading 2 Succeed".

It's an important skill, one everyone needs!

Thursday was a good trip, in various ways!

But it was even better because it was Dr. Seuss' birthday!



The kids wore hats, held signs, and even dressed as Thing One and Thing Two!



So watch the video for our visit to Trinity Elementary, just for you!

Get ready Oak Hill Academy -- the Read 2 Succeed program's coming your way next week!

