Over 20 Fire Departments Battling Large Fire in Stokes Co.

Stokes County 911 says 23 fire departments are on the scene of a large fire in the county. The fire started shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday on Piney Grove Church Road. (Video: Dwayne Young)

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:17 PM. EST February 03, 2018

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. -- Stokes County 911 says 23 fire departments are on the scene of a large fire in the county. 

The fire started shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday on Piney Grove Church Road. 

No other details have been given. We will update this story as soon as we get more information. 

