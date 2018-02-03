Over 20 Fire Departments Battling Large Fire in Stokes Co.

Dwayne Young captured a video of the fire from his home in Lawsonville. (Photo: Allman, Megan, Custom)

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. -- Stokes County 911 says 23 fire departments are on the scene of a large fire in the county.

The fire started shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday on Piney Grove Church Road.

No other details have been given. We will update this story as soon as we get more information.

